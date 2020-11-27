Ugg

Classic Ii Short Boot

$170.00 $126.99

Buy Now Review It

At Ugg

One of our most beloved silhouettes, the Classic Short is an icon of casual style. Now pretreated to protect against moisture and staining, this plush sheepskin boot has also been updated with our Treadlite by UGG™ sole, which provides increased cushioning, durability, and traction on both wet and dry surfaces. Learn more here. Details: Twinface and suede Pretreated to repel water and stains UGGpure™ wool insole Treadlite by UGG™ outsole 8” shaft height