Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
Commando
Classic High Rise Panties
$34.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Shopbop
Shell: 72% micromodal/28% spandex Wash cold Made in the USA Style #COMMA40322
Need a few alternatives?
Beija London
Tracks Brief In Rust
£25.00
from
Beija London
BUY
Savage x Fenty
Jersey High Leg Bikini
C$27.29
from
Savage x Fenty
BUY
Cosabella
Soire Confidence Brazilian Bikini Briefs
C$38.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Aerie
Ribbed High Cut Bikini Underwear
C$14.50
from
Aerie
BUY
More from Commando
Commando
Classic High Rise Panties
$34.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Commando
Classic Control Shorts
$58.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Commando
Fast Track Leggings
$98.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Commando
Perfect Control Faux Leather Leggings
$98.00
$58.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Intimates
Beija London
Tracks Brief In Rust
£25.00
from
Beija London
BUY
Savage x Fenty
Jersey High Leg Bikini
C$27.29
from
Savage x Fenty
BUY
Cosabella
Soire Confidence Brazilian Bikini Briefs
C$38.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Aerie
Ribbed High Cut Bikini Underwear
C$14.50
from
Aerie
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted