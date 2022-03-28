Moleskine

Classic Hard Cover Notebook

$34.95 $27.48

Moleskine history inside Expandable inner pocket Elastic closure Model Number: S01143 The basic, yet classic hard cover Moleskine notebook is one of the best selling Moleskine notebooks. This is a reliable travel companion, perfect for writing, recording your thoughts and passing notes, which makes it highly sought-after by creative professionals and lovers of writing. Every Moleskine notebook is thread bound and has a cover with rounded corners, acid-free paper, a bookmark, an elastic closure and an expandable inner pocket that contains Moleskines history. Available in three sizes - pocket, large and extra large - in a great range of colours, as well as classic black, with a variety of styles, including dot grid, grid, ruled and plain, there is a classic hard cover Moleskine notebook for every writer!