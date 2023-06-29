Brooklinen

Classic Fitted Sheet

$85.00 $68.00

Buy Now Review It

At Brooklinen

Cool and crisp, our Classic Percale Sheets feature a breathable 270 thread count weave for that timeless, hotel-style luxury. Perfect for hot sleepers, these sheets will help you stay cool all night long. Made with 100% long-staple cotton, you’ll feel like you’re snuggling up in luxury every single night. All our fitted sheets come with life-changing “long” and “short” side labels to make changing your sheets easier than ever.