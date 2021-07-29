J.Crew

Classic-fit Washed Cotton Poplin Shirt In Stripe

$79.50 $45.49

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

Less buttoned up, more low-key... Introducing the new shirt collection. Our design team spent months perfecting and wear-testing our new classic fit to get the silhouette just right—we like to think of it as the ultimate "everyday" shirt. Every bit as perfect as an under-blazer layer as it is with jeans, this fit has a little extra room and a just-right length. And it's the details that make this shirt truly special—like the custom label, interior chambray piping, pops of blue button thread and beautifullyfinished seams from the inside out, so the sleeves are essentially made to be rolled. Plus, it's crafted in our new washed cotton poplin that's soft to the touch and perfectly rumpled for a lived-in look and feel. By buying cotton products from J.Crew, you're supporting more responsibly grown cotton through the Better Cotton Initiative.