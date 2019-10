Banana Republic

Classic-fit Utility Shirt

$79.50

Buy Now Review It

At Banana Republic

Our easy-fit shirt that skims your shape for a relaxed silhouette. Now in an updated, slimmer fit and a shorter length that’s perfect with high-waisted bottoms. Point collar. Chest pockets. Long sleeves with buttoned, cuffs. Button front placket. Roll-tabs at the sleeves so you can wear the sleeves rolled up or down. Back yoke seam with box pleats. Shirttail hem.