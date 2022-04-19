United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Australia
J. Crew
Classic-fit Soft Crinkle Gauze Shirt
$89.50$69.50
At J. Crew
The ultimate "everyday" shirt. Our classic fit has a little extra room and a just-right length. Plus, this one is crafted from our gauzy cotton-blend fabric that you can think of as a supersoft, more durable alternative to linen. By buying cotton products from J.Crew, you're supporting more responsibly grown cotton through the Better Cotton Initiative. Cotton. Machine wash. Import. Item AW686.