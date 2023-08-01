J.Crew

Classic-fit Lake Como Graphic T-shirt

$39.50 $27.65

At J. Crew

Product Details La dolce vita, indeed. This easy cotton T-shirt comes in a classic, comfortable fit and features a summery, Italian-themed graphic. By buying cotton products from J.Crew, you're supporting our investment in Better Cotton's mission to help cotton communities survive and thrive while protecting and restoring the environment. This product is sourced through a system of mass balance and therefore may not contain Better Cotton. Plus, it was crafted at a Fair Trade Certified™ factory that provides additional income and better conditions for the people who work there. 100% cotton. Machine wash. Import. Item BQ933.