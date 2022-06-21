Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
PACT
Classic Fit Bikini
$14.00
$10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At PACT
Made with Organic Cotton No toxic chemicals and 81% less water used than conventional cotton: 3.9 gallons of Water Saved
Need a few alternatives?
H&M
7-pack Hipster Briefs
BUY
$19.99
H&M
Vanity Fair
Perfectly Yours Cotton Brief, 3-pack
BUY
$20.25
$27.00
Bare Necessities
Innersy
High Cut Cotton Underpants (5-pack)
BUY
$26.99
Amazon
Parade
High Rise Boyshort
BUY
$11.00
Parade
More from PACT
PACT
Double-gauze Praire Dress
BUY
$109.95
Zappos
PACT
Fit & Flare Strappy Dress
BUY
$68.00
PACT
PACT
Room Service Sateen Sheet Set
BUY
$142.00
$190.00
PACT
PACT
The Frame Tank
BUY
$34.00
PACT
More from Intimates
H&M
7-pack Hipster Briefs
BUY
$19.99
H&M
Vanity Fair
Perfectly Yours Cotton Brief, 3-pack
BUY
$20.25
$27.00
Bare Necessities
Innersy
High Cut Cotton Underpants (5-pack)
BUY
$26.99
Amazon
Parade
High Rise Boyshort
BUY
$11.00
Parade
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted