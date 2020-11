Cardinal

Classic Films Jigsaw Puzzles

$18.00

Buy Now Review It

At Firebox

Treat yourself to a vintage movie night from the 80s/90s Three iconic movies to choose from – Jaws, ET and the Breakfast Club Retro VHS style box packaging and officially-licensed film imagery Each puzzle is 500pcs each and 45cm x 60cm so they'll look great framed! Pop the film on while you're puzzling for the full immersive experience