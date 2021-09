J. Crew

Classic Field Jacket

$198.00 $124.99

Buy Now Review It

At J. Crew

A new take on our quintessential cool-girl jacket (as in every girl needs one). In the same waxed cotton with military-inspired pockets and snaps, this version has a longer, more relaxed fit and cute corduroy trim. By buying cotton products from J.Crew, you're supporting more responsibly grown cotton through the Better Cotton Initiative.