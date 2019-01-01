Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Huda Beauty
Classic False Lashes
$20.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sephora
Featured in 1 story
Long-Lasting Makeup That Lives Up To The Hype
by
Allie Briggs
More from Huda Beauty
DETAILS
Huda Beauty
All Over Body Highlighter
$62.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Huda Beauty
Not Your Mama’s Panty Hose All Over Body Highlighter
$49.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
Huda Beauty
Desert Dusk Eyeshadow Palette
£56.00
from
Selfridges
BUY
DETAILS
Huda Beauty
Olivia Classic False Lashes
$19.00
from
Sephora
BUY
More from Makeup
Beauty
7 Makeup Looks To Help You Stand Out At Your Graduation
It's finally time for graduation, and you've worked hard for this moment. You've endured late nights writing papers, 8 a.m. classes, and three-hour
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
MAC & Benefit Are Making It
So
Easy To Support Planned P...
With the Trump Administration and states like Alabama and Georgia never not proposing rules that could signal the end of abortion access in America as we
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
How To Look Like The Best Version Of Yourself On Your Wedding Day
You spent four months trying to nail down a wedding venue that feels like home (before eventually settling on your own backyard), then three more on the
by
Megan Decker
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted