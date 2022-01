Monki

Classic Double-breasted Coat

£65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Monki

A long (below the knee) forest green coat that’s double-breasted. This coat has two sleek side pockets and one hidden pocket on the inside of the coat. Win! Regular fit. Midi length. Regular shoulder. Notch lapel. Double breasted design. Slanted front pockets. Fully lined. Monki cares: Made with recycled polyester.