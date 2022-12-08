Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Jewelry
Earrings
blóma
Classic Daisy Earrings
£20.00
Buy Now
Review It
At blóma
Need a few alternatives?
Topshop
Shooting Star Drop Earrings In Silver
BUY
£10.00
ASOS
Lovisa
Orange Frosted Flower Drop Earrings
BUY
£9.00
Lovisa
8 Other Reasons
Joppie Earring
BUY
£27.00
Revolve
BaubleBar
Paloma Earrings
BUY
£44.00
Revolve
More from blóma
blóma
Stanley Mini Hoop Earrings
BUY
£26.00
blóma
blóma
Black Daisy Earrings
BUY
$21.97
blóma
blóma
Black Daisy Earrings
BUY
£18.00
blóma
blóma
Cherry Drop Earrings
BUY
£20.00
blóma
More from Earrings
Topshop
Shooting Star Drop Earrings In Silver
BUY
£10.00
ASOS
Lovisa
Orange Frosted Flower Drop Earrings
BUY
£9.00
Lovisa
8 Other Reasons
Joppie Earring
BUY
£27.00
Revolve
BaubleBar
Paloma Earrings
BUY
£44.00
Revolve
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted