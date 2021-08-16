Classic Cortez Leather Black & White Trainers

They are EX-SHOP DISPLAY STOCK and we are selling them as BRAND NEW WITH DEFECT and they will arrive unboxed. Please note the following:These shoes are two different sizes. Right - UK 5.5 Left- UK 4.5There is medium discolouration to the right trainer, which appears to be a much creamier toned white, compared to the brighter white on the left shoe. This is due to being on display in store, please take a close look at photoThere is medium discolouration to the inner ankle collar on both shoes, however this is especially heavier on the right shoe. This is due to being tried on in store. Please see photo 6.There are medium markings to both laces. Please look at image 6 for reference.There are medium markings to the undersole of the right shoe, due to being tried on in store. Please see photo 8.There are light markings to both heels, due to being tried on in store. Please see photo 7.There is a red pen cross through the inner size label on the tongues of both trainers / shoes.