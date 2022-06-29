Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Shoes
Anthropologie
Classic Clogs
$120.00
$44.97
Buy Now
Review It
At Anthropologie
More from Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Luxe Faux Fur Pillow
BUY
$17.57
$58.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Fruit Coin Purse
BUY
$38.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Ribbed Racer Tank
BUY
$39.95
$58.00
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Classic Clogs
BUY
$44.97
$120.00
Anthropologie
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted