Nisolo
Classic Chelsea Boot
$200.00
At Nisolo
A timeless, well constructed Chelsea Boot is a staple for any fall wardrobe. It features a leather tab for easier pull on, triangular elastic side panels for a more flattering look and comfortable fit, and 1.25" heel with a rubber sole. We recommend ordering a half size up if you need more space or wear thicker socks as the slightly pointed toe shape of the boot leads to a narrow fit.