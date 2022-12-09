Madewell

Classic Chain Necklace Set

$52.00

Buy Now Review It

At Madewell

A set of four chains in gold-plated brass, this necklace set includes pendants so vintage-y, your friends will think you've become a pro flea market shopper. Layer them together or split them up for a more laid-back feel. Lengths: 15 1/2", 16 1/2", 18", 18 1/2", each with a 3" extender chain for adjustable length. Gold-plated brass. Spring clasp closure. Clean your jewelry after each wearing with a soft cloth. Import. Select stores. NE552