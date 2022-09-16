L.L. Bean

Classic Cashmere Crewneck

$119.00 $89.99

Buy Now Review It

At L.L. Bean

Verified Purchase ★★★★★★★★★★ September 15, 2022 Love this sweater Size Range: Plus This is my go-to top. I'm going to have one in every color soon. Linda St. Clair Shores, MI Was this helpful? 00 Verified Purchase ★★★★★★★★★★ September 10, 2022 Perfect three season sweater! Size Range: Regular This sweater is the perfect weight for wearing alone, maybe with a silk T underneath. The sleeves are good for wearing pushed up. Soft and beautiful! Marie Maine Was this helpful? 00 Verified Purchase ★★★★★★★★★★ September 5, 2022 Great quality cashmere!! Size Range: Petite This is a great cashmere sweater. Very high quality. Fits true to size. Will be buying other colors! Thank you LLBean Was this helpful? 21 Viewing 1 - 3 of 836