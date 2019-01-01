Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Cross-Body
Charles & Keith
Classic Bucket Drawstring Bag
$69.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Charles & Keith
Featured in 1 story
Fringe Bags Might Be Our Favorite Summer Trend Yet
by
Eliza Huber
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Kara Ross
Stowaway
$320.00
from
Kara Ross
BUY
DETAILS
Wandler
Anna Suede Belt Bag
$359.00
from
Wandler
BUY
DETAILS
Ratio et Motus
Disco
$450.00
from
Ratio et Motus
BUY
DETAILS
Mango
Satin Bag
$39.99
$29.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from Charles & Keith
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Croc Effect Top Handle Semi Circle Bag
$59.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Structured Tote Bag
$86.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Croc-effect Structured Top Handle Bag
$59.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
DETAILS
Charles & Keith
Thigh High Low Block Heel Sock Boots
$79.00
from
Charles & Keith
BUY
More from Cross-Body
DETAILS
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Kate Spade New York
Universal Nylon Slim Commuter Bag
$168.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
DETAILS
Treasure & Bond
Mini Campbell Leather Crossbody Bag
$169.00
$84.49
from
Nordstrom
BUY
DETAILS
Madewell
Whipstitch Belt Bag
$78.00
$46.80
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Shopping
Shopping
Tote Your Computer In Style With One Of These Sleek Laptop Bags
These days, our laptops and phones rattle around in our bags like a set of loose keys. The reverence we once had for our pricey electronics seems to be
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
With every new season comes a new crop of eye candy to shop for. But navigating the new arrivals section can feel daunting: With the overload of emerging
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
19 White Pieces To Wear After Labor Day, Because Nobody Tells Us ...
We all know that fashion “rules” are the most fun when they’re broken, and the supposed forbidden-ness of wearing white after Labor Day might be one
by
Emily Ruane
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted