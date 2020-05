Richer Poorer

Classic Bralette

$32.00 $22.00

Buy Now Review It

At Richer Poorer

Minimal Coverage Pullover style with wide elastic band Separate Triangle cups, with darts Unpadded and unstructured Ultra-soft modal cotton blend Shrink resistant Adjustable straps Model is 5'9", 32B and is wearing a XS bralette, XS boxer.