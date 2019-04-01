The only bra that you don't have to take off and chuck across the room the second you get home. Our classic bralette is made to form to the natural shape of your body while providing ideal coverage, and keeping you comfortable all day. In a must-have-them-all array of colors, they live perfectly beneath or peeking out from everything you want to wear. So simple, so easy, so comfortable.
We made ours with a wider elastic band because we're really looking out for the girls. And by proper Richer Poorer standards, they're incredibly soft, because we wouldn't dare make anything else. Made for girls who refuse to wear one. Made for girls who have to.
Model with blonde hair is 5'9", 32B and is wearing a XS bralette, XS boxer. Model with brown hair is 5'9", 34B and is wearing a M bralette, M boxer.