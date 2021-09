Richer Poorer

Classic Bralette

$34.00

Buy Now Review It

At Richer Poorer

Minimal Coverage Pullover style with wide elastic band Separate Triangle cups, with darts Unpadded and unstructured Ultra-soft modal cotton blend Shrink resistant Adjustable straps Content & Care Content: 48% Modal, 48% Cotton, 4% Spandex. Wash warm, tumble dry low. Repeat. Imported.