Modibodi

Classic Boyshort, Storm Blue

£26.00

Buy Now Review It

At Modibodi

Flow: 20ml = 3-4 tampons or 4 teaspoons For: Heavy period days, light to moderate bladder leaks or overnight to protect your sheets! Feels: Comfortable and secure with full booty coverage Your Impact: Fewer disposable pads, liners, and tampons entering landfill Our comfy Classic Boyshort is perfect for those who love a little extra coverage around the bottom and thighs. Ideal for side sleepers or under skirts and dresses, the built-in absorbent gusset runs up to the back waistband for peace of mind and stellar protection.