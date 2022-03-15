Modibodi

Classic Boyshort

$28.00

Buy Now Review It

At Modibodi

Moderate-Heavy Flow: 15ml = 2-3 tampons or 3 teaspoons For: Moderate to heavy periods, light to moderate bladder leaks or discharge Feels: Comfortable and secure with full booty coverage Impact: Fewer disposable pads, liners, and tampons entering landfill Now you can wear our comfy Classic Boyshort, all period long. This stand-out style is perfect for your heavier days and those who love a little extra coverage around the bottom and thighs. Ideal for side sleepers or under skirts and dresses, the built-in absorbent gusset runs up to the back waistband for peace of mind and stellar protection.