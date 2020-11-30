Levi's

Classic Bootcut Jeans

$59.50 $35.70

At Walmart

The comfort-meets-style essential, Levi's classic fits are the go-to jeans you'll wear everywhere. This one features a leg-lengthening bootcut.Levi's® Women's Classic Bootcut Jeans:Levi's® JeansDenimMid StretchEasy through hip and thighBootcut legMid riseFive pocket stylingWash And Dry Inside Out With Like Colors; Liquid Detergent Is RecommendedOnline only and not eligible for returns to store