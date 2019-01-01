Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Body Care
L'Occitane
Classic Beauty Advent Calendar
£49.00
Buy Now
Review It
At L'Occitane
Classic Beauty Advent Calendar
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Palmer's
Palmer's Body And Face Lotion For Men
$5.29
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Susanne Kaufmann
Rose Oil
$73.00
from
Need Supply Co
BUY
DETAILS
Vaseline
Intensive Care Cocoa Radiant Non-greasy Lotion With Pure Cocoa Butter
$4.33
from
Drugstore.com
BUY
DETAILS
Amlactin
Alpha-hydroxy Therapy Moisturizing Body Lotion
$20.79
from
CVS
BUY
More from L'Occitane
DETAILS
L'Occitane
L'occitane Shea Butter Foot Cream
£21.50
£19.35
from
All Beauty
BUY
DETAILS
L'Occitane
Shea Light Comforting Cream
C$38.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
L'Occitane
Shea Butter Foot Cream
$29.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
L'Occitane
Zesty L'homme Cologne Cedrat Collection
$84.00
from
L'Occitane
BUY
More from Body Care
DETAILS
Jimmy Coco
Buff ‘n’ Glow
$12.00
from
Jimmy Coco
BUY
DETAILS
Method
X Minted Bloomy Bouquet Foaming Hand Wash
$3.49
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
The Body Shop
Body Polisher
£4.00
from
The Body Shop
BUY
DETAILS
Lush
Make Your Derrière Great Again
£9.00
from
Lush
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted