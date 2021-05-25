Brooklinen

Classic Bath Towels

$59.00 $53.10

Buy Now Review It

At Brooklinen

Meet Our Towels Super-Plush Weight and Plushness Our best-selling weave, 820 GSM Absorbancy Ultra-soft and absorbent Dry Time Thick; Slightly longer dry time Classic Weight and Plushness Great for everyday, 550 GSM Absorbancy Our most absorbent towel Dry Time Made for easy storing and drying Ultralight Weight and Plushness Lightweight softness, 320 GSM Absorbancy Strong yet lightweight Dry Time Our fastest drying towel Waffle Weight and Plushness Soft and lightweight, 300 GSM Absorbancy Extra absorbent Dry Time Quick drying