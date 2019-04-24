Ridley's

Classic Backgammon Folding Board

Ridley’s games invents exciting, original, quality games and toys to spark imaginations banish boredom and open up a world of immense fun. We've resurrected old school classics and created our own unique collection of new games, puzzles, trivia and Novelties to entertain both the young and the young at heart. Ridley's designs games to intrigue, amaze, and inspire hours of fun, Our games offer players a truely unique experience, with innovative bespoke packaging and original game play. Because having fun never­ gets old! Let the games begin! Beware the battle between luck and skill in this classically classic 36-piece backgammon family folding board game, featuring Dynamic new packaging and colors From Ridley's Games. The Ridley's Classic 36-piece backgammon family folding board game includes 1 folded game board, 15 Green checkers, 15 Cream checkers, 1 doubling cube and 4 Dice. Full instructions included. Bring this classic game home for any family fun night, gathering of friends, or party. The Ridley's Classic 36-piece backgammon family folding board game is designed for two players, and recommended for children and adults ages 8 and up. Boxed dimensions of the Ridley's Classic 36-piece backgammon family folding board game are 13.75" H x 15.75" W x 1.75" L - Great beginners set for any child! Ridley's Classic 36-piece backgammon family folding board game is part of the Ridley's collection by Wild and Wolf - Mix and match with the different toys, board, action, or card games in this brand!