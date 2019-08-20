Essentia

CURRENTLY SHIPPING WITH A FULL BEIGE GOTS ORGANIC COTTON COVER. Essentia’s original groundbreaking mattress. The mid-contour of the Performance category, you’ll experience pressure relief and posture support without the exposure to toxic chemicals found in other foam mattresses. Now featuring Essentia's patented molding technology, the elevated Classic 8 offers improved contouring without compromising the firmness and support the Classic 8 is known for. You won’t find this technology anywhere else but Essentia.