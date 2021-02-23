Blundstone

Classic 550 Chelsea Boot

$199.95

Buy Now Review It

At Backcountry

Capable of going straight from the office to the backyard garden without skipping a beat, the Blundstone Women's Super 550 Series Boot offers a versatile look that's never out of place. A simple silhouette helps it navigate every aspect of your daily life, and the premium leather upper adds a touch of refined style. Meanwhile, XRD Technology and a PU midsole offer all-day comfort that will never slow you down.