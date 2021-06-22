Tushy

Classic 3.0 Bidet Toilet Seat Attachment

$99.00 $79.20

Buy Now Review It

STARTING WASHING WITH TUSHY 3.0: TUSHY 3.0 is an updated version to include more features we know your bum will love! You will want to upgrade your lifestyle with a TUSHY bidet toilet seat attachment and poop like royalty on your porcelain throne. Give your butt the clean it deserves, alleviating UTIs, hemorrhoids, skid marks, dingleberries and more! PRESSURE & ANGLE CONTROL: Our knobs are made from brass metal or sustainable bamboo which are naturally antimicrobial and easy to grip and turn to your preferred pressure.The knob range has been reduced for more ergonomic pressure and temperature functions. The angle adjuster lets you find your perfect angle for your hole-y place. SLIMMER & EASIER TO CLEAN: The easiest clean bidet attachment ever! TUSHY 3.0 knobs are fingerprint and smudge proof! The Shmutz ShieldTM protects against build up and grime and the Smart SprayTM technology self-clean the nozzles before and after each use. SAVE YOUR MONEY & THE PLANET: TUSHY helps you save thousands of dollars over time on toilet paper consumption; saving you money every time you use the bathroom. It takes just 1 pint of water to properly wash with TUSHY versus 15 million trees to make toilet paper annually. For every TUSHY sold, we help fund the build-out of clean toilets for the urban and rural poor. EASY INSTALLATION: TUSHY fits all standard toilets and some one-piece toilets. It doesn’t require electricity or plumbing. Just unscrew the toilet seat, pop the TUSHY on, connect to water, and you’re done. Each TUSHY comes with everything you need to install on your own!