Blueair

Classic 205 Air Purifier

$399.00 $199.00

The Blueair Classic 205 is the next generation of the best-in-class Classic 203 air purifier. It is ideal for rooms up to 280 square feet such as small bedrooms and offices. Quietly capturing 99.97% of airborne particles down to 0.1 microns in size including dust, mold, pet dander and pollen, Blueair’s patented HEPAsilent technology uses a unique combination of electrostatic and mechanical filtration which ensures that many of the airborne irritants that cause allergies and hay fever are captured in the most effective and efficient manner. Providing performance you can count on, all Blueair purifiers are independently tested and verified by independent testing through the Association of Home Appliance manufacturers (AHAM) for clean air delivery rate (CADR) and tested by the California EPA air resources board for no ozone emissions. It is recommended to replace the filter every 6 months, depending on use and environment.