Womanizer

Classic 2 Rechargeable Clitoral Suction Stimulator

$129.00

An improved design but with the same mind-blowing, patented Pleasure Air Technology, the Classic 2 offers incredible clitoral stimulation at the touch of a button. 10 intensity levels range from 'whisper quiet' to 'you won't be able to keep quiet'. Coated in soft, buttery silicone, this new and improved model fits perfectly in your hand and feels gorgeous against your skin. Use the simple touch buttons to move through the 10 levels of intensity, and find your perfect match. The Classic 2 also features the exciting 'Afterglow' setting. After a thrilling climax, the clitoris is very sensitive, so the Afterglow function provides a relaxing end to an orgasm: Simply short-press the power button to quickly revert to the lowest setting to finish your climax. Completely waterproof, you can take this classic toy on your aquatic adventures and enjoy the underwater sensations at your leisure. This highly desirable toy is USB rechargeable, and arrives in a silky storage bag. Womanizer now offer a 5-year warranty on all products.