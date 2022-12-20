Moleskine

Classic 12 Month 2023 Weekly Planner

$21.25 $19.79

Moleskine Weekly Planners: Our weekly planners are perfect for business and travel planning, drawing and sketch diaries, reading journals, college/academic planning and other professional projects Increase Productivity: Moleskine monthly and weekly planners come with calendar grids, pages for to do lists, bullet journaling, and other project tracking styles so you can easily meet your goals Gift Quality Planners: Moleskine hard or softcover planners and journals are available with lined or unlined pages; The durable binding and cover are designed for daily journaling, writing, and sketching Deluxe Pages: The thick, ivory paper pages in our hardcover notebook, softcover notebook, cahier or volant journal, or planner are perfectly textured for writing with a ballpoint pen, fountain pen, or pencil Moleskine Quality: We're dedicated to culture, travel, memory, imagination, and personal identity, both physical and digital; We bring this commitment to our notebooks, bags, apps, and smart pens and notebooks The Moleskine Weekly Notebook is dated from January to December. Formatted to show the week's appointments on the left and a ruled page for notes and ideas on the right, it is a handy and versatile planner that incorporates the freedom of a notebook.