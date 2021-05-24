Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Intimates
PACT
Class Fit Bikini
$14.00
Buy Now
Review It
At PACT
Made with Organic Cotton No toxic chemicals and 91% less water used than conventional cotton: 3.9 gallons of Water Saved
Need a few alternatives?
Savage x Fenty
Forever Savage High Leg Bikini
BUY
$19.95
Savage x Fenty
Vanity Fair
Tailored Cotton Brief
BUY
$7.50
$10.00
Bare Necessities
Hanro
Seamless Cotton High Cut Briefs
BUY
$40.00
Nordstrom
Uniqlo
Hiphugger
BUY
$6.90
Uniqlo
More from PACT
PACT
Ribbed Long-sleeve Top
BUY
$30.00
$50.00
PACT
PACT
Room Service Sheet Set
BUY
$190.00
PACT
PACT
Fit And Flare Midi Dress
BUY
$70.00
PACT
PACT
Classic Fit Bikini
BUY
$11.00
$14.00
PACT
More from Intimates
Savage x Fenty
Forever Savage High Leg Bikini
BUY
$19.95
Savage x Fenty
Vanity Fair
Tailored Cotton Brief
BUY
$7.50
$10.00
Bare Necessities
Hanro
Seamless Cotton High Cut Briefs
BUY
$40.00
Nordstrom
Richer Poorer
Boxer Brief
BUY
$26.00
Richer Poorer
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted