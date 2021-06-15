Clarks

Clarks Orianna Cross Leather Sandals Wide E Fit

£75.00

Bohemian Orianna Cross is the perfect style-find for summer. Feet can move comfortably in the breathable black combi leather upper and foam-cushioned footbed, while a chunky rubber sole provides extra grip and durability. Recycled polyester in the linings is a step toward a lightened footprint. Wide E Fit. Heel: 3cm. Upper: Leather. Linings and sock: Leather. Sole: Other materials. Product Code: NB925MC