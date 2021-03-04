Clark Ondas Locas Print Jacket

Editor's Notes A boxy, cotton jacket with swirling print - crafted in Spain by lauded Barcelona-based label Paloma Wool. Beloved by industry veterans and newbies alike, Paloma Wool's washed-out aesthetic with hints of ‘70s hues and ‘90s tailoring has become synonymous with the label. The Clark button-up jacket is cut to an elongated length and adorned with the brand's new season, swirling print. The relaxed feel makes it the perfect, everyday throw-on - try pairing with the label's wide-leg trousers. Read more Features Button-up jacket Swirling print Pure cotton Elongated length Wide lapels Patch pockets SIZE & FIT Model is 178cm/5’10" and wears a size S Composition & Care 100% Cotton Dry clean only About Paloma Wool Paloma Wool began life as the personal project of Barcelona-based aesthete and artist Paloma Lanna. As an investigation into the act of getting dressed, Lanna creates limited-edition capsule collections alongside complimentary series of photographs. Paloma Wool’s aesthetic code is distinct and consistent, spreading like wild fire to gain cult status. Explore the label’s sketch-adorned shirts, dusky hued knits and textured, minimal tailoring.