Products from
Shop
Accessories
Hair Accessories
Urban Outfitters
Clarissa Padded Headband
£10.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Pull back your hair with velvety smoothness in this padded headband for UO. 90s-style hair accessory in a sturdy but expandable construction covered with velvet-like fabric.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Cult Gaia
Turband - Leaf
£47.42
from
Cult Gaia
BUY
DETAILS
Loza Tam
Royal Blue Head Wrap Headband
$21.00
$11.00
from
Loza Tam
BUY
DETAILS
Lele Sadoughi
Crystal-embellished Silk Headband
£174.00
from
Moda Operandi
BUY
DETAILS
Wild & Free
Meadow Monarch Halo Set
$128.00
from
Free People
BUY
More from Urban Outfitters
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
The Positive Planner
$30.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Dobby Puff Sleeve Babydoll Dress
$69.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Oversized Padded Headband
$16.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
Urban Outfitters
Skye Crushed Velvet Comforter
$219.00
$189.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
More from Hair Accessories
DETAILS
Farrow
Emery Glitter Scrunchie
$16.00
$10.99
from
Need Supply
BUY
DETAILS
Prada
Nylon Headband
$240.00
from
Prada
BUY
DETAILS
H&M
Scarf Detail Scrunchie
£6.99
from
H&M
BUY
DETAILS
Epomay
Thick Padded Velvet Headband
$7.99
from
Amazon
BUY
