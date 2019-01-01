Clarisonic

Clarisonic Mia Smart Sonic Facial Cleansing Brush- Use For Exfoliating, Anti-aging And Makeup Blending

$199.00 $119.40

Buy Now Review It

ABOUT MIA SMART Visibly minimize pores, attain firmer feeling contours, reduce eye puffiness, crows feet, fine lines, and blend makeup flawlessly for a more youthful appearance (applicators sold separately). Smart Clarisonic app syncs with the Mia Smart device to customize skincare routines, show how-to videos and more. Two sensitive skin cleansing modes and a Smart mode run all applicators and routines and a guided timer guides you through each zone. Includes a charging stand for up to 100 minutes of use per charge. Soft Start gently transitions your skin to sonic cleansing over the first two weeks of use. - -AWARDS Winner of an O, The Oprah Magazine Fall 2018 Beauty O-Ward. Winner of an Allure 2019 Reader's Choice Awards &ndash- Breakthrough Skincare Product. Winner of an InStyle 2019 Best Beauty Buys &ndash- Best Skin-Cleansing Brush. Winner of a Glamour 2019 Beauty Reader's Choice Awards &ndash- Best Skin Care Device. Winner of a NewBeauty 2019 Best Skin Products &ndash- Best Cleansing Brush. Clarisonic is the #1 cleansing device recommended by U.S. dermatologists* and the #1 at-home beauty device brand in the U.S.** * Based on a 2019 survey of 302 U.S. dermatologists who recommend cleansing devices. **Based on 2017 Kline Report (Beauty Devices: U.S. Market Analysis and Opportunities). Brand Story Clarisonic uses patented oscillation technology to flush pores with water for surface and deep pore cleansing. Founded in the Pacific Northwest, Clarisonic is the #1 cleansing device recommended by U.S. dermatologists.