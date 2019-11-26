Clarisonic

Clarisonic Mia Smart Skincare + Mario Badescu Holiday Gift Set

$169.00

Buy Now Review It

At Ulta Beauty

This Clarisonic Skincare and Mario Badescu anti-aging, cleansing and hydrating gift set is an Ulta exclusive! Mia Smart from Clarisonic is the award winning anti-aging and cleansing skincare device for facial cleansing and foundation removal, minimizing the appearance of pores and preventing blemishes. Paired with Mario Badescu skincare best sellers, this Holiday Gift Set revives dull, tired complexions for re-energized and hydrated skin.Re-energize skin for a healthy look and feel all season long with the powerful combination of the anti-aging and cleansing Mia Smart Skincare device and best-selling Mario Badescu skincare.- Mia Smart syncs with the Clarisonic app to create personalized cleansing, anti-aging, exfoliation, and foundation and makeup application routines.