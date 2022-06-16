Clarins

Clarins Foot Beauty Treatment Cream

$49.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

Clarins Foot Beauty Treatment Cream is a foot care product that goes one step further, by soothing and comforting tired feet with dry skin. A rich, deeply penetrating, non-greasy foot treatment cream formulated to moisturise, rejuvenate and restore the natural beauty of your feet. - Virgin Cashew Nut Oil restores suppleness to skin - Shea Butter smoothes away roughness, while nourishing skin - Arnica helps feelings of fatigue and swelling