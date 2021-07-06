Clarins

Clarins Extra-firming Neck And Décolleté

$115.00

Buy Now Review It

At Adore Beauty

If your décolletage is in need of a little love, give it a boost with this reformulation of the cult classic Clarins Extra-Firming Neck Cream now includes ingredients which will specifically target horizontal and vertical neck wrinkles, slackened skin and dark spots that may have cropped up over the years. Powered by a Sunflower extract firming complex, neck and decolleté have a lifting effect which can be seen instantly, and with time and regular use is firmer, smoother and more evenly toned. Inspired by the movement of sunflowers towards the sun and the similarities this shares with our daily twisting and turning of the neck, this new formulation boosts elasticity and resistance of the neck to the unconscious workout we give it while living our day to day lives. Further, the skin is protected against environmental aggressors such as indoor and outdoor pollutants.