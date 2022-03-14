Cézanne

Clarifying Shampoo

$36.00

Buy Now Review It

At Cezanne Hair

Directions For Consumer Use: Apply the Cezanne Clarifying Shampoo to damp hair. Gently massage through the hair. Do not scrub or over stimulate the scalp. Rinse well and repeat if desired. Apply Cezanne Reboot Keratin Restorative Treatment and leave on hair for 3 minutes. Rinse well. Overuse of clarifying shampoo can affect the longevity of the Cezanne Smoothing Treatment and hair color. Professional consultation is recommended. For Professional Use: This is the first step in the Cezanne Smoothing Treatment service. Apply the Clarifying Shampoo to damp hair. Gently massage through focusing on areas in need of deep cleansing. Do not scrub or overstimulate the scalp. Rinse well and repeat. For virgin, resistant or coarse hair, mix an emulsion of equal parts Cezanne Clarifying Shampoo and 20 volume cream activator. Apply the emulsion to damp hair. Gently massage through the hair without scrubbing or overstimulating the scalp. Leave on the hair for 3 minutes. Rinse well and repeat.