Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
MORE
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Skin Care
Tata Harper
Clarifying Mask
C$98.46
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
A blemish-targeting mask that clarifies, soothes redness and exfoliates with AHAs and quartz micro-crystals for a smooth, clear complexion.
Need a few alternatives?
The Body Shop
Tea Tree Oil
$10.00
$6.00
from
Ulta Beauty
BUY
Avarelle
Acne Absorbing Cover Patch
$8.50
from
Amazon
BUY
Paula's Choice
10% Azelaic Acid Booster
£36.00
£27.00
from
Paula's Choice
BUY
Megababe Beauty
Beach Paint
$22.00
from
Megababe Beauty
BUY
More from Tata Harper
Tata Harper
Daily Essentials Set
$75.00
from
Verishop
BUY
Tata Harper
Hyaluronic 2-piece Set
$115.00
from
Saks Fifth Avenue
BUY
Tata Harper
Crème Riche
$195.00
$156.00
from
Tata Harper
BUY
Tata Harper
Illuminating Moisturizer
$126.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
More from Skin Care
Indie Lee
Discovery Kit
$29.00
$23.20
from
Credo
BUY
Rodin Olio Lusso
Face Oil Lavender
$89.00
$53.40
from
Credo
BUY
Avène
Hydrance Light Hydrating Emulsion
C$37.50
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
Olay
Sensitive Fragrance-free Facial Cleanser
$9.49
$7.12
from
Olay
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted