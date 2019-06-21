Tata Harper

Clarifying Aha + Bha Mask

At Sephora

A blemish-targeting mask that clarifies, exfoliates, and soothes redness with AHAs and quartz micro-crystals for a smooth, clear-looking complexion.Skin Type: Dry and CombinationSkincare Concerns: Acne and Blemishes, Pores, and RednessFormulation: MaskHighlighted Ingredients:- AHA and BHA Blend: Provides chemical exfoliation to target blemishes, clear buildup, balance oil, and minimize the look of pores.- African Wild Grape and Raw Honey: Hydrate and soothe to visibly calm irritation and minimize the look of redness.- Quartz Sand Micro-Crystals: Provide physical exfoliation to smooth roughness and soften the look of skin texture. Ingredient Callouts: This product is cruelty-free and comes in recyclable packaging. What Else You Need to Know: Tata Harper is a real skincare company. They do it all themselves with their own chemists at their own farm. No synthetics. No outsourcing. No shortcuts. 100 percent natural. No toxins, fillers, artificials, synthetics, GMOs. Smells like green beauty. This formula smells like the roots, stems, and absolute essence of every single natural ingredient in their green bottle.Clean at Sephora When you spot our Clean seal, you can be sure weve checked that this brands product is made without the ingredients you told us youd most like to avoid.Clean at Sephora™ is formulated without:Sulfates SLS and SLES, parabens, formaldehydes, formaldehyde-releasing agents, phthalates, mineral oil, retinyl palmitate, oxybenzone, coal tar, hydroquinone, triclosan, triclocarban. All skincare, hair, and makeup brands with the Clean Seal have less than one percent of synthetic fragrances.