ANN CREEK

Claremont Texture Patch Boots

$79.80

Buy Now Review It

Indulge your inner cowgirl with these charming boots featuring patterned color patches for a striking look. The classic design comes with almond-shaped toes and thick stacked heels to achieve an ideal western-style feeling. Simple and classy, these versatile boots are easy to pull on with the help of dual pull tabs at shaft top. For durability, these boots are constructed from faux leather and sport a rugged rubber sole. The fully lined interior and padded footbed provide a comfortable fit, no matter if you wear them to class or out on the town.