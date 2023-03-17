Peacock Alley

Clara Sateen Sheet Set

$189.00 $151.20

Buy Now Review It

At Peacock Alley

A classic sheet set to stock your linen closet. Made with buttery sateen sheeting, Clara is the perfect sheet set for any bed in your home. Pieces not sold individually Online Exclusive! 100% Long-staple cotton 320 Thread count sateen sheeting Finished with a hemstitch on the cuff of the flat sheet and pillowcases. Set Includes: 1 flat sheet, 1 fitted sheet and 2 coordinating pillowcases Made in Portugal