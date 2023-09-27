Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Top Handle
Oroton
Clara Mini Bag
$399.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Oroton
Need a few alternatives?
Oroton
Clara Mini Bag
BUY
$399.00
Oroton
Caterina Bertini
Medium Bamboo Handle Tote
BUY
$298.00
Bloomingdale's
Quince
Italian Leather Quilted Top Handle Satchel
BUY
$129.90
Quince
8 Other Reasons
Top Handle Bag
BUY
$106.00
Revolve
More from Oroton
Oroton
Meadow Metallic Clutch
BUY
$429.00
Oroton
Oroton
Muse Apple 15" Slim Laptop Bag
BUY
$349.00
Oroton
Oroton
Emilia Tote
BUY
$499.00
The Iconic
Oroton
Jensen Tote
BUY
$239.00
$399.00
Oroton
More from Top Handle
Oroton
Clara Mini Bag
BUY
$399.00
Oroton
Caterina Bertini
Medium Bamboo Handle Tote
BUY
$298.00
Bloomingdale's
Quince
Italian Leather Quilted Top Handle Satchel
BUY
$129.90
Quince
8 Other Reasons
Top Handle Bag
BUY
$106.00
Revolve
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted