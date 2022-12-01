Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Gloves & Mittens
Urban Outfitters
Clara Knit Convertible Glove
$19.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Urban Outfitters
Need a few alternatives?
Overland
Bellis Cashmere-lined Lambskin Leather Gloves
BUY
$129.00
Overland
Kate Spade New York
Leopard Critter Metallic Pop Top Convertible Mittens
BUY
$88.00
Nordstrom
The North Face
Women’s Apex Insulated Etip™ Gloves
BUY
$60.00
The North Face
J.Crew
Italian Leather Touchscreen Gloves
BUY
$69.00
$138.00
J.Crew
More from Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Festive Foliage Runner
BUY
£24.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Aria Coffee Table
BUY
$479.00
$599.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Astrid Dining Table
BUY
$399.99
$799.00
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
Castella Floral Chair
BUY
$899.00
Urban Outfitters
More from Gloves & Mittens
Overland
Bellis Cashmere-lined Lambskin Leather Gloves
BUY
$129.00
Overland
Kate Spade New York
Leopard Critter Metallic Pop Top Convertible Mittens
BUY
$88.00
Nordstrom
Urban Outfitters
Clara Knit Convertible Glove
BUY
$19.00
Urban Outfitters
The North Face
Women’s Apex Insulated Etip™ Gloves
BUY
$60.00
The North Face
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted